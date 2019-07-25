Man arrested in Worksop following incident in Mansfield town centre

A man has been arrested in Worksop following an incident in Mansfield town centre - and he is no longer aloud to enter Mansfield.

Paul Wells, 35, of no fixed abode, been charged with outraging public decency following the incident on July 6.

Mansfield town centre.

He is currently on court bail conditions, where he is not permitted to enter Mansfield.

He will appear at Nottinghamshire Magistrates Court in August.

A police spokesman said: "He’s currently on court bail conditions, which include that he is banned from entering Mansfield."