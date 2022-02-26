Yesterday (February 25), officers from Operation Reacher and Worksop Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by Operational Support, carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant act at a property on Shrewsbury Road, Worksop.

A quantity of drugs both Class A and Class B were seized from the property and a 47-year-old man was arrested from the property on suspicion of possession with intent to supply both Class A and Class B controlled drugs.

Officers were joined by both the newly appointed district commander for Bassetlaw, Inspector Hayley Crawford, and Police Dog Lola for the search of the address.

On Facebook, a spokesperson for West Bassetlaw Police posted: “Please be assured that we take drug dealing seriously and work is constantly going on behind the scenes to obtain warrants for addresses like this."

To report issues of drug dealing, residents are being urged to email Operation Reacher Bassetlaw on [email protected]

Alternatively should you wish to remain anonymous, information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

