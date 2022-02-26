Man arrested in Worksop after police dog Lola helps team to seize cash and drugs from property
A 47-year-old man in Manton has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and Class B controlled drugs.
Yesterday (February 25), officers from Operation Reacher and Worksop Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by Operational Support, carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant act at a property on Shrewsbury Road, Worksop.
A quantity of drugs both Class A and Class B were seized from the property and a 47-year-old man was arrested from the property on suspicion of possession with intent to supply both Class A and Class B controlled drugs.
Officers were joined by both the newly appointed district commander for Bassetlaw, Inspector Hayley Crawford, and Police Dog Lola for the search of the address.
On Facebook, a spokesperson for West Bassetlaw Police posted: “Please be assured that we take drug dealing seriously and work is constantly going on behind the scenes to obtain warrants for addresses like this."