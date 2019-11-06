Man arrested in connection with Worksop robbery

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a robbery in Worksop.

The arrest was made following a report of a 36-year-old man being grabbed and threatened by a man who took his mobile phone and attempted to take his wallet.

Newcastle Street

The victim was unhurt in the incident in Newcastle Street at 10.15pm yesterday (November 6) before the man cycled off on Ryton Street.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area and arrested a man on suspicion of robbery.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident is being urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 903 of 5 November 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.