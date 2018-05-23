Man arrested in connection with Worksop burglary

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Worksop where a man was assaulted with a pickaxe.

The incident occurred at around 9.40pm on May 14 at a property on Norfolk Street.

Police received reports that offenders wearing face coverings forced their way into the house, before one of them hit the victim in the head with a pickaxe. It is believed another was armed with a shotgun,

The victim was taken to hospital with head injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Armed officers from Lincolnshire Police today executed a warrant on Ruston Way, Lincoln, in connection with the burglary and a 25-year-old man was subsequently detained walking through a nearby University of Lincoln campus.

A man and a woman have already appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Aaron Meehan, 37, of Wiltshire Road, London, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Porcher Toynbee, 21, of Bawtry Close, Lincoln, has been charged with wounding and possession of a firearm with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Both appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Monday and were remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 18.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident and detectives still want to hear from anyone who saw something suspicious on the night or has any information.

Call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 943 of 14 May 2018.