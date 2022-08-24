Man arrested for the theft of a van in Worksop among several others across two counties

Vehicles were stolen from four locations in Nottinghamshire, and one in North Yorkshire, during June this year.

Transit vans were stolen from Farndon, Newark, Worksop and Nottingham, as well as Selby, North Yorkshire, between June 6 and 24.

A 21-year-old man from Bentley, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was arrested at his home by officers from South Yorkshire Police on Monday (August 22) in connection with the incidents.

A 21-year-old man from Doncaster has been arrested in connection with the theft of five vans.

Nottinghamshire Police officers worked closely with colleagues in South Yorkshire and North Yorkshire to secure the arrest.

Sergeant Stuart Howe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling vehicle crime is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police.

“Cars, vans and other vehicles are often essential to their owners and as such when they are taken this has a serious impact on their everyday lives as well as financially.