Man arrested for the theft of a van in Worksop among several others across two counties
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft of five vans, including one in Worksop, after a determined case was put together by police officers across force borders.
Vehicles were stolen from four locations in Nottinghamshire, and one in North Yorkshire, during June this year.
Transit vans were stolen from Farndon, Newark, Worksop and Nottingham, as well as Selby, North Yorkshire, between June 6 and 24.
A 21-year-old man from Bentley, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was arrested at his home by officers from South Yorkshire Police on Monday (August 22) in connection with the incidents.
Most Popular
-
1
Investigation launched into scaffolding incident near Worksop - which saw three people taken to hospital
-
2
Worksop murder: Friends pay tribute to ‘kind’ young mum as man charged with murder appears in court
-
3
Police arrest two after pursuing a cloned car believed to be stolen from Worksop
-
4
‘It could have been prevented’: Worksop family speak of devastation after their home flooded – causing £3k of damage
-
5
Bassetlaw man punched firefighter called to tackle sofa blaze in his back garden
Nottinghamshire Police officers worked closely with colleagues in South Yorkshire and North Yorkshire to secure the arrest.
Sergeant Stuart Howe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling vehicle crime is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police.
“Cars, vans and other vehicles are often essential to their owners and as such when they are taken this has a serious impact on their everyday lives as well as financially.
“Vehicle crime has no borders, so it’s really important that we continue these good working relationships with other forces so we’re always ready to act wherever they might be.”