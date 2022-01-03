Man arrested for spitting in face of police officer after being seen walking along A1

A man was arrested after he became aggressive towards an officer in Amcott Avenue, Misterin, at around 10.35pm on New Year’s Day.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Nottinghamshire Police officers arrested two men.

A second man was arrested after police received reports of a man walking along the A1 at around 2.20am on Sunday January 2.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after spitting in the face of an officer whilst in custody.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have repeatedly made clear that assaults on emergency workers including police officers will not be tolerated.

“Officers are there to protect the public and are only doing their job.

“Assaulting an officer will never be tolerated and those who do will be dealt with.

“These officers had been attending jobs within the county to protect the public from harm and were met with nothing but hostility and aggression while they were just carrying out their duties.

“Every key worker has the right to go about their jobs without the worry of being assaulted and not having to worry that someone could assault and injure them.