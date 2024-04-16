Man arrested by plainclothes officers charged with 20 shop thefts near Worksop
Last week officers from Bolsover, Creswell and Whitwell conducted plain clothes patrols to catch and disrupt people who they believed were responsible for thefts of motorbikes, as well as to carry out stop searches on people suspected of carrying drugs and drug dealing.
Officers said that working in plain clothes allowed them to get closer to the offence locations and offenders without attracting attention.
Four people were stopped, searched and dealt with accordingly. A male was also arrested by the plainclothes officers for several thefts. He was charged for 20 thefts from local shops and he is currently on remand awaiting his hearing at the end of April.