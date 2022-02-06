Man arrested after woman strangled and left almost unconscious in Retford

Police were called to Thrumpton Lane, Retford, after reports of the assault, which is believed to have almost left the woman unconscious.

Officers attended, ensured the woman was safe, and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

The woman reportedly sustained injuries to her neck and was shaken, but she is reported to be recovering following the incident, which happened just after 9.55pm on Friday (February 4).

The incident took place in Thrumpton Lane, Retford.

Detective Sergeant Paul Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The safety of the public is our number one priority and this was a very positive and robust response from officers to ensure the woman was safe and that a suspect was arrested.

“The behaviour shown is abhorrent and no one should have to face being on the receiving end of such actions or coming to harm.

“The woman was very shaken and distressed as a result of the incident and officers are continuing to offer her support as she recovers from this incident.

“We do, however, believe those involved are known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.