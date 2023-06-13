News you can trust since 1895
Man arrested after three people found dead in Nottingham city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham.
By John Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to Ilkeston Road in the city centre just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people.

They are currently being treated in hospital.

A man has been arrested after three people were found dead in Nottingham city centre
A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue.

"At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

The following roads are currently closed:

  • Ilkeston Road
  • Milton Street
  • Magdala Road
  • Maples Street
  • Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city
  • Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street