Police were called to Ilkeston Road in the city centre just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people.

They are currently being treated in hospital.

A man has been arrested after three people were found dead in Nottingham city centre

A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue.

"At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

The following roads are currently closed: