A man has been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Retford.

Nottinghamshire Police were called by colleagues at the East Midlands Ambulance Service to reports that a man had been stabbed in the stomach in Eagle Place at about 11.10am on Friday, February 8.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm last night and remains in custody.

The 37-year-old victim remains in a serious condition at the Northern General Hospital.