Man arrested after same pub in Worksop targeted twice in one morning
The incident happened at the Romans Rest in Celtic Point in Worksop on Sunday, September 1, just after 8am.
A man has entered the back yard of the premises, went through the bar area, and then stole a staff member’s bag.
He has then returned, less than half an hour later, and tried the tills and stole the charity box.
He has been confronted and fled the scene.
An officer managed to identify the alleged offender from a CCTV still.
A 39-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Neighbourhood Inspector Hayley Crawford said: “Not only did the offender strike once, but he decided to come back and try again in less than half an hour.
“He was confronted by a member of staff who bravely tried to prevent him from leaving the pub, but he managed to escape.
“However, it wasn’t long before we obtained the CCTV footage and one of our neighbourhood officers identified a suspect.
“A 39-year-old man has now been arrested.
“We know the impact that burglaries have on our residents and businesses and therefore we will ensure those who commit these crimes are brought to justice.”
