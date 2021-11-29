The incident happened in Windermere Avenue, Harworth, on Friday November 26.

Police were called to Windermere Avenue, Harworth, at around 11.55pm on Friday November 26 after receiving reports that a man had assaulted a woman.

As the 48-year-old man was being led outside to the police car he continued to be aggressive towards officers.

He reportedly elbowed one officer to the face and continued to kick and hit both officers as they tried to detain him.

The officer sustained a split lip and pain to his mouth and teeth.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and assault.

Detective Sergeant Tom Carver, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers and other emergency workers are in the community doing their job every day and are there to respond to incidents and keep the public safe.

“It is disgraceful when incidents like this happen when officers efforts are met with violence and aggression.

“Thankfully in this case the officer didn’t receive any major injuries but being assaulted is not part of their job.

“As we have shown many times before we take a zero-tolerance approach to reports of this nature and we will take robust action against anyone who displays this kind of behaviour.

“Our investigations into this matter are still continuing so I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in contact with the police as it may help with our investigation.”