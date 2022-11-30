Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Worksop neighbourhood policing team smelled the Class B drug coming from a property in Sime Street and noticed the property had all its blinds closed.

When further inquiries at the address were carried out, equipment relating to a grow was seen inside and distinctive sounds heard from within.

When officers forced entry, on November 29, at about 2.45pm, a man tried to leave but was stopped and arrested.

Elmas Sitaj, aged 33, of no fixed address, was charged with the production of cannabis after officers uncovered a cannabis grow at a property on Sime Street, Worksop.

A grow containing 169 plants, at various stages of growth and spread across five rooms, was dismantled. The electricity had also been bypassed.

Elmas Sitaj, aged 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with production of cannabis and is due at Nottingham Magistrates' Court this week.

Sergeant Sarah Hagland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling drug supply and use is one of our local priorities. We remain focused on protecting our communities from the serious harm caused by illegal drug crime as well as cracking down on anyone breaking the law.

"Some people may think cannabis growing is a victimless crime but quite frankly, they’re wrong. The production and distribution of drugs has a detrimental impact on communities and ruins lives. It can also often be linked to more serious organised crime and violence.

“Not only is cannabis growing illegal but it can also be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk where electricity has been bypassed, especially if people are living in adjoining homes.”

She said: “The production and supply of drugs preys on the most vulnerable people in our communities and we remain committed to doing all we can to bring those involved to justice as well as preventing harmful drugs from hitting the streets.”