A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after a JCB was stolen from a building site in Worksop.

Police were called just after 7.30pm on October 28, and officers spotted the JCB being driven along the A60 before it turned into a field after failing to stop.

Unable to follow in a vehicle, officers chased the JCB on foot into the field and detained the suspect.

The man remains in police custody and the JCB has been recovered.