Man arrested after incident at a Bircotes Social Club

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after an incident at a social club in Bircotes.

The police were called at around 10.50pm yesterday (Saturday, September 22) to reports of an incident in Scrooby Road, Bircotes.

Scrooby Road, Bircotes

Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Two men were taken to hospital and have now been discharged.

The police would like to speak to anyone who was there at the time of the incident.

If you saw what happened please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1050 of September 21. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.