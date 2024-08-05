Police investigating an incident where a girl reported being held against her will in woodland have arrested a suspect on suspicion of kidnap and sexual assault.

Police officers were called to Whinney Lane, New Ollerton, at 6.20pm on Wednesday, July 17, after a secondary school-aged girl was approached in nearby Boughton Brake.

The girl was released unharmed a short time later and raised the alarm.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday (August 2) night on suspicion of kidnap and sexual assault.

The man has since been released on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Karl Aram, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have been working intensively over the last couple of weeks to identify a suspect in this case and I am pleased we have now made this arrest.

“Our investigation into what happened will now continue.”

