Man arrested after gang turn up at house near Worksop with baseball bats
A man has been arrested after a gang turned up at a house near Worksop with baseball bats.
Officers were quickly on scene after a caller reported “three or four men” trying to get into a house in Mellish Road, Langold, at 11pm last night.
They located a suspect vehicle nearby and arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempted aggravated burglary.
Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a very traumatic incident for those inside the house and officers did well to attend so quickly and make an arrest.
“The investigation is at an early stage and I would ask anyone with information about this incident to call 101 quoting incident 736 of December 15 2021.”