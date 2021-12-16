Officers were quickly on scene after a caller reported “three or four men” trying to get into a house in Mellish Road, Langold, at 11pm last night.

They located a suspect vehicle nearby and arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempted aggravated burglary.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a very traumatic incident for those inside the house and officers did well to attend so quickly and make an arrest.

The incident happened in Mellish Road, Langold, on Wednesday December 15.