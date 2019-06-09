Man arrested after elderly langold resident burgled

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after a elderly Langold resident was burgled.

Two men forced entry into the property on Knott End which is occupied by an elderly resident and claimed to be custom officers.

This happened at about 9.50am June 7.

They stole money and jewellery before leaving in a vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are currently questioning the arrested man on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident but would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious.

"Anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam footage is also asked to get in touch 101, quoting incident 205 of 7 June 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

