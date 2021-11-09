The attack happened in Serlby Park Drive, Bircotes, at around 4am on Friday November 5.

Jordan Woodcock, aged 29, from Beehive Street, Retford, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

Woodcock was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 6.