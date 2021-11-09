Man appears in court over baseball bat attack in Bircotes
A man has appeared in court after a male was attacked with baseball bat in Bircotes.
The attack happened in Serlby Park Drive, Bircotes, at around 4am on Friday November 5.
Jordan Woodcock, aged 29, from Beehive Street, Retford, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
He has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.
Woodcock was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 6.
Detective Inspector Gayle Hart, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats all incidents of violence, particularly involving weapons, extremely seriously and our officers will always investigate and relentlessly pursue individuals believed to be responsible for these sort of serious crimes.”