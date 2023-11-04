News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Man and woman in hospital after XL Bully goes on the rampage in Nottinghamshire town

Police seized a dog after reports it attacked a number of people last night (Friday, November 3).
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 4th Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to the Hickling Court area of Mansfield shortly after 11pm following reports a large dog had attacked people and was on the loose.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It's currently believed the woman fell from the window of a flat where the attack began.

An XL Bully is believed to have been involvedAn XL Bully is believed to have been involved
An XL Bully is believed to have been involved
Most Popular

The dog, believed to be an XL Bully type, was subsequently seized from a nearby property and taken to secure kennels.

A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

The injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening and an investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information about this incident, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 823 of 3 November.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.