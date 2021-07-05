Man and two teenagers arrested after spate of car fires in Worksop

The arrests come after a Porsche was set on fire in Talbot Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, in an incident believe to be linked to other reports of arson in Worksop in recent weeks.

The fire is believed to have been started at around 3am.

The burnt out police cars in Worksop.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police remained in the street while officers worked to establish the circumstances.

The Porsche and an Audi parked near it were both damaged in the blaze.

A 15-year-old boy and a man, 29, were arrested on suspicion of arson on Sunday following the incident.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested as part of detectives’ enquiries on Saturday. It comes after an 18-year-old man was arrested when two police cars were set on fire in Newgate Street on June 21. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have any information on Sunday morning’s incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart, of Notts Police, said: “We are pleased to have made three arrests as part of our investigations into a series of car fires in Worksop.

“Deliberately starting a fire is incredibly reckless and dangerous.

"In the incident on Saturday, the fire completely destroyed a car and damaged another but as with all fires, there is the potential for far more serious consequences.

“I am now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed something suspicious in the area on Saturday night into Sunday morning to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant a detail you think it is, could go a long way to helping us take appropriate action against those responsible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident on Sunday morning urged to contact Notts Police on 101 quoting incident number 142 of July 4 2021.