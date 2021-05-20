Male stabbed in face in broad daylight in Bassetlaw village

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim sustained serious injuries after being stabbed on Retford Road, in Rampton at around 4.15pm on Tuesday, May 18.

He was take to hospital as a result of his injures.

Retford Road, Rampton. Picture: Google.

A 17-year-old boy, from Rampton, has been arrested and charged with section 18 wounding with intent and possession of cannabis.

He appeared in court this morning where he was remanded in custody at a youth detention centre. He will appear at crown court on June 17.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call Notts Police on 101, quoting incident 0561_18052021.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.