Magic mushroom man lashed out at Bassetlaw cops before hailing them as 'my guardian angels'

A Bassetlaw man who was high on magic mushrooms when he assaulted a female officer while struggling with police later called them “my guardian angels”, a court has heard.

Ryan Pashley had tried to escape from a riot van and leg restraints were being applied when he looked the woman in the eye and kicked her, on May 31, said prosecutor Catherine Wilson.

He began behaving as if he was having a seizure but later told ambulance staff that he was putting it on and refused treatment at hospital.

"When taken to the police station there were further attempts to lash out and further details of him kicking out and trying to spit and bite," Ms Wilson added.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Pashley later apologised “numerous times” to the officers involved and said his reaction to being in the van was triggered by claustrophobia.

The court heard he has 25 previous convictions for 63 offences, including violence, and was last in court in 2022.

He was recalled to prison in until June 2027 due to non-compliance with his licence conditions.

Pashley, who represented himself, said he had struggled with drug abuse and used magic mushrooms on the day in question.

"I completely blacked out and woke up in the back of the police car,” he said. “I didn’t know where I was or what was going on.

"I was dragged out of the police car. The next minute I was in the back of the ambulance. I didn’t have a seizure.”

He said he “poured his heart out” to the officer he assaulted and has since written a letter of apology thanking the officers for their help.

“They were like my guardian angels that day to make sure I was looked after,” Pashley said. “I am truly sorry.

“I feel I have been through the system. Maybe one day I could set up a programme to steer people away from drugs. I have been through hell.”

Pashley, aged 34, of Albert Road, Retford, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.