M1 driver going 112mph ‘because his passenger had tummy ache and needed the loo’

An M1 driver who was recorded by police going 112mph said he needed to get his passenger to the next services quickly as he was ‘in dire need of the loo’.

Officers from the SYP operations team saw the driver go past them ‘like an exocet’ while monotoring another driver’s speed yesterday (Wednesday).

Photo - South Yorkshire Police

After following and stopping the car, the driver told officers his passenger had a tummy ache and was in dire need of the bathroom, and was trying to get to the services quickly.

An SYP OperationsTeam spokesperson said: “We get to hear some quality excuses from time to time, and today was one of those days.

“We all can understand the situation, we have all been caught short or desperate for the loo, but 112mph!

“When we spoke to the passenger, however, he seemed to be perfectly fine.”

Photo - South Yorkshire Police

On further investigation, officers discovered the driver wasn’t insured on the car, which actually belonged to his supposedly stricken passenger.

The driver will be summonsed to appear before magistrates shortly, they added.