Lincolnshire police launch Christmas drink-driving campaign

Lincolnshire police have launched their Christmas drink-driving campaign, in a bid to crack down on the crime over the festive period.

During last year’s campaign, officers breath-tested over 1100 people, 67 of which were arrested for either failing, refusing to provide a breath test, or for providing a positive breath test.

The display by Gainsborough Fire station shows the effects of drink driving

Officers are asking the public to consider the serious implications of drink-driving before they get behind the wheel.

They warn that if charged, your name will appear in the public court list and later possibly reported in the media.

The penalty is a long driving ban, a minimum of 12 months and a fine of up to £5000, a criminal record and potentially up to six months in prison.

Police say drivers are 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs when driving.

The force has also re-introduced their text message service which allows anyone to text the word DRINKDRUG TO 80800 free and anonymously, with details of drink and drug drivers, their vehicle, when and where. If a driver is about to drive while impaired please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Inspector Marc Gee, Roads Policing lead, Lincolnshire Police, said: “I can’t believe people still take the risk of killing or hurting others by driving while impaired along with losing their licence and maybe going to prison.”

John Siddle, Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “Whether the victim or the perpetrator, the consequences of drink and drug driving continue to blight the people of Lincolnshire.”