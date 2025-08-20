Life-changing police operation extends to Bassetlaw

Worksop town centre.

A life-changing police operation which has resulted in a 45 per cent drop in re-offending in the Newark area, by working closely with ex-offenders, has now been extended to Bassetlaw.

Operation Legacy is a joint strategy based on the management of individuals who have lived chaotic lifestyles, frequently committed crimes such as shop theft, antisocial behaviour, violence, and public order offences, and who have regularly been in and out of custody and through the court system.

The operation was initially launched in the Newark area, in June 2021, with its key objectives including to reduce crime and break the cycle of repeated offending by using a problem-solving multi-agency approach.

The principles underpinning Operation Legacy embody the belief that targeted rehabilitation, addressing the specific needs of individuals which are having an impact on their offending, is significantly preferable to leaving them on a constant offending cycle.

Individuals who have engaged with the scheme have been provided with ongoing support including drug treatment, mental health support, and help with housing and benefits to help them turn their lives around.

Now extending far beyond an initial cohort of 10 people, the initiative has seen lost lives recovered, a reduction in offending and, by extension, fewer victims within the community.

This operation has now been extended to cover Bassetlaw in 2025, with another cohort of 10 individuals in the Worksop area now being managed through the scheme.

Since the operation’s inception in Newark, crime perpetrated by the original 10 nominals offered a place on the scheme has dropped by around 45 per cent – with this fall in crime representing a large number of victims.

A tangible example of the impact of Operation Legacy is Barry*, who was a serial thief, alcoholic, and long-term drug user who relied on offending to support his habit.

Barry’s offending history included burglary, robbery, and violence.

After his release from prison in 2021, Barry was recommended for the scheme which has since been praised by the judiciary for its unique approach to reducing crime.

When officers first visited Barry, his house was a mess, and he insisted on drinking a can of cider before he would speak. He had issues with debt, benefits, alcohol dependency and drug use.

However, after intensive work from his assigned neighbourhood officer, and the assistance of many partner agencies, Barry has now not reoffended for three years and is living an alcohol and crime-free life.

Among our officers who have been heavily involved in Operation Legacy are Inspector Rob Harrison, district commander for Bassetlaw, and recently retired DC Colin Howes, an experienced offender manager, who developed the idea of applying integrated offender management principles in addressing reoffending.

Colin linked in with housing and drug treatment providers, and the probation service, to develop a suite of bespoke options that could be offered to individuals to help break their cycle of offending.

Based on a range of suitability criteria, local neighbourhood officers and partnership colleagues were integral in identifying the first 10 Newark nominals who were offered a place on the scheme.

Insp Harrison said: “The people we are dealing with through Operation Legacy are living chaotic lives, sometimes with very limited support.

“In Barry’s case, no amount of arrests, court appearances, and sentencings seemed to change his offending which had escalated and consisted of more than 20 years of theft, burglary, and violence.

“When he came out of prison, it was felt it would just be a matter of time before he went back to his old ways and reoffended again.

“Officers visited him at home early one morning after he was recommended for the program. His house was a mess and Barry insisted on drinking a can of cider before he would speak.

“We managed to sell Operation Legacy to him and some issues were quickly identified with debt, benefits, and alcoholism – undoubtedly a slippery slope to reoffending.

“Initially we put a few really basic things in place for him. We managed to get housing on board and sorted his heating out as one of the small steps taken to resolve his issues.

“His offender manager PC Emma Weatherhill was able to quickly rectify some of the issues and began to work with Barry, making regular visits and supporting him through treatment.

“This wasn’t without Barry’s ups and downs, but PC Weatherhill persevered and, with some partnership working, Barry hasn’t reoffended some three years later.

“He is now alcohol free and is living a crime free life, something he has not had for all of his adult life. He has managed to change his life, with the support of police and the Change Grow Live service.”

Insp Harrison added: “We’re now running Operation Legacy in Bassetlaw and have already begun the process of managing 10 nominals here too.

“It’s still early days but a couple of those individuals have accessed rehabilitation services for the very first time, and others have been taken off the streets and housed with help from our partners.

“Operation Legacy is not an overnight solution nor a foolproof method of stopping offending, but it has seen significant success in reducing crime and breaking the cycle of repeated offending.

“It can take a lot of continued work to identify and address their individual needs and get them the appropriate support, developing a management plan for each individual and putting them on a pathway out of criminality.

“Some of the original people we identified and put forward for the scheme in Newark, we are still working with them today.

“Many of those we have engaged with through Operation Legacy, who were previously entrenched in criminality, now lead crime-free lives having embraced the opportunities offered to the to address their behaviour and accepted the help of partner agencies such as drug services, probation, housing, and the Department for Work and Pensions.

“However, our strategy is very much a double-edged sword.

“If an individual chooses not to engage with the process, work with us, or comply whatsoever with the help being offered to address their offending behaviour, and they continue to commit offences, they will be taken to court and they will go to prison.

“Despite a lack of engagement, Operation Legacy recognises that imprisonment may sometimes be what is required for an individual to kickstart engagement with the program.

“Officers have continued to work with Operation Legacy nominals, even in prison, engaging with prison rehabilitation services and conducting visits.

“This operation has been really successful in Newark, we’re now seeing the early signs of success in Bassetlaw, and it’s only going to get bigger.

“We remain committed to doing everything we can through this scheme to turn offenders away from crime and we will continue to learn and change what we do to help achieve that goal.”

** Police changed Barry’s name to protect his identity due to his vulnerabilities **