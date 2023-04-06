Lawrence Bierton changes his plea to not guilty of murder of Worksop grandmother

Lawrence Bierton, 63, had initially admitted the killing of 73-year-old Worksop grandmother Pauline Quinn but has now been given permission to plead not guilty to the alleged murder.

An application was made by the defence, which was not objected to by the prosecution on the basis of what was in a defence psychiatric report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A trial date will be arranged for Bierton, with a time estimate of two weeks.

Lawrence Bierton

His case was listed for mention on Wednesday, April 5, at Nottingham Crown Court before Mr Justice Pepperall, which he was not required to attend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecution will obtain its own psychiatric report by June 14.

Bierton is accused of the murder of Mrs Quinn in Rayton Spur, Worksop, on November 9, 2021.