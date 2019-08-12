Latest Worksop and Retford residents sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court between August 2 and August 8.

DRUGS

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Stephen Bassett, 42, of Avondale House, Harworth, had in his possession a quantity of a cannabinoid receptor, a class B drug, at Bassetlaw General Hospital. He was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and costs of £85.

Andrew Cooper, 40, of Furnival Street, Worksop, had in his possession a quantity of Mamba, and another synthetic cannabinoid drug. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation, he was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

MOTORING

Joseph Stafford, 25, of St Michaels View, Hucknall, drove a car through a drive thru’ at Retford McDonald’s, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was issued with 10 points on his licence, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Kyle Wardle, 33, of Somerville Terrace, Sheffield, drove a car in Worksop after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He also refused to stop for police officers when requested. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Daniel Hagerty, 31, of Edinburgh Walk, Worksop, drove a car in Mansfield after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for three years, ordered to complete rehabilitation activity, fined £1,333 and ordered to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

Eifion Watson, 25, of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, dishonestly made off without paying for £60.40 of fuel in Worksop, while driving a Volkswagen Golf with no licence or insurance and without the consent of the owner. He also damaged a Vauxhall Zafira to the value of £100 and assaulted a woman by beating her. He was issued with eight points on his driving record, ordered to pay £160.40 in compensation, fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Dickson, 32, of Willow Avenue, Worksop, drove a car in Long Brecks Lane, Blyth, while disqualified from driving and without a valid insurance policy, and after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He also failed to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail. He was jailed for 13 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 90 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay a £115 surcharge and £100 of costs.

Karl Askew, aged 26, of Galway Crescent, Retford, drove a blue Honda Civic on Babworth Crescent with 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcg. He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, was banned from driving for 23 months, and must pay a victim surcharge of £90, and £85 costs.

THEFT

Wayne Millington, 36, of no fixed address, stole 24 bags of coal from Home Bargains in Worksop, to a value of £93.76. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months, and ordered to pay £93.56 in compensation.

MISCELLANEOUS

Neil Weaver, 49, of Keswick Road, Worksop, was in charge of a black and tan terrier dog which was dangerously out of control, injuring a woman and a man. He was ordered to ensure the dog was put down within 21 days, and committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £200, a surcharge of £115 and costs of £30. He was also banned from owning a dog for 10 years.