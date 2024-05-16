Latest figures: The seven worst Worksop streets for crime - is yours on the list?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th May 2024, 14:28 BST
Here are seven Worksop streets with the highest number of recorded crimes in March 2024, according to Police UK figures.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for March 2024.

See https://www.police.uk/ for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

In Worksop North and South jurisdiction, over 500 crimes were reported in March, with more than 150 of them being violence and sexual offences. Additionally, there were over 100 reports of antisocial behaviour.

Below are the top seven streets with the highest recorded crimes in March...

1. Hardy Street

In March 2024, there were 15 crimes reported on or near Hardy Street. Photo: Google Maps

2. Hardwick Crescent

13 crimes were reported on or near Hardwick Crescent in March 2024. Photo: Google Maps

3. Newcastle Street

There were 13 crimes reported on or near Newcastle Street in March 2024. Photo: Google Maps

4. Market Street

12 crimes were reported on or near Market Street, Worksop, in March 2024. Photo: Google Maps

