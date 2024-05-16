Latest figures: The seven worst Worksop streets for crime - is yours on the list?

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for March 2024.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

In Worksop North and South jurisdiction, over 500 crimes were reported in March, with more than 150 of them being violence and sexual offences. Additionally, there were over 100 reports of antisocial behaviour.

Below are the top seven streets with the highest recorded crimes in March...

1 . Hardy Street In March 2024, there were 15 crimes reported on or near Hardy Street.

2 . Hardwick Crescent 13 crimes were reported on or near Hardwick Crescent in March 2024.

3 . Newcastle Street There were 13 crimes reported on or near Newcastle Street in March 2024.