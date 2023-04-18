News you can trust since 1895
Latest figures: The 6 worst Worksop streets for violent and sexual offences - is yours on the list?

Here are the 6 streets in Worksop where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in February 2023.

By Kate Mason
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:50 BST

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for February 2023.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

5 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Church Walk

4 reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Priorswell Road

Five reports of violent and sexual offences in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near White Hart Yard.

