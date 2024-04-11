Latest figures: Here are the most reported streets for crime in Worksop

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for February 2024.
See https://www.police.uk/ for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.
The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, April 11, 2024.
Out of more than 500 crimes reported in Worksop in February 2024, with the highest rate being violence and sexual offences followed by shoplifting.
Here are some of the streets most frequently reported for crime in the district as of February this year.