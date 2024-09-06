Latest figures: Eight Worksop streets with the highest reported crimes

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:09 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top eight Worksop streets with the highest reported crimes in July 2024.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes for each district.

The figures have now been released for July 2024.

Here are the Worksop streets with the highest number of reported crimes.

In Worksop, there were over 500 reported crimes in July 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled for the area.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Friday, September 6.

In July 2024, Hardwick Crescent saw 16 crimes reported on or near it.

1. Hardwick Crescent

In July 2024, Hardwick Crescent saw 16 crimes reported on or near it. Photo: Google

In July of this year, 15 crimes were reported on or near the B6024 in Worksop.

2. Supermarket area of the B6024

In July of this year, 15 crimes were reported on or near the B6024 in Worksop. Photo: Google Maps

In July, there were 13 crimes reported on or near the main Worksop shopping area. (Worksop Town Centre).

3. On/near Worksop shopping centre

In July, there were 13 crimes reported on or near the main Worksop shopping area. (Worksop Town Centre). Photo: Brian Eyre

In this area, 13 crimes were reported in July 2024.

4. Near B&Q distribution centre

In this area, 13 crimes were reported in July 2024. Photo: Google Maps

