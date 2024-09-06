Latest figures: Eight Worksop streets with the highest reported crimes

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes for each district.

The figures have now been released for July 2024.

Here are the Worksop streets with the highest number of reported crimes.

In Worksop, there were over 500 reported crimes in July 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled for the area.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Friday, September 6.

1 . Hardwick Crescent In July 2024, Hardwick Crescent saw 16 crimes reported on or near it.

2 . Supermarket area of the B6024 In July of this year, 15 crimes were reported on or near the B6024 in Worksop.

3 . On/near Worksop shopping centre In July, there were 13 crimes reported on or near the main Worksop shopping area. (Worksop Town Centre).