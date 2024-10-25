Latest figures: 9 Worksop streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in Worksop with the highest reported crimes in August 2024.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for August 2024.

In Worksop, there were over 550 reported crimes that month.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, October 24.

According to figures in August 2024, 10 crimes were reported on or near Hardy Street. (Picture: Google.)

2. Hardy Street

According to figures in August 2024, 10 crimes were reported on or near Hardy Street. (Picture: Google.) Photo: Worksop Guardian

According to figures in August 2024, 9 crimes were reported on or near Sitwell Close. (Picture: Google.)

3. Sitwell Close

According to figures in August 2024, 9 crimes were reported on or near Sitwell Close. (Picture: Google.) Photo: Worksop Guardian

According to figures in August 2024, 8 crimes were reported on or near Browning Close. (Picture: Google.)

4. Browning Close

According to figures in August 2024, 8 crimes were reported on or near Browning Close. (Picture: Google.) Photo: Worksop Guardian

