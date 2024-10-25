Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for August 2024.

In Worksop, there were over 550 reported crimes that month.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, October 24.

2 . Hardy Street According to figures in August 2024, 10 crimes were reported on or near Hardy Street. (Picture: Google.)

3 . Sitwell Close According to figures in August 2024, 9 crimes were reported on or near Sitwell Close. (Picture: Google.)