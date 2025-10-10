Latest figures: 10 Worksop streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th Oct 2025, 10:56 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Worksop area with the highest reported crimes in August 2025.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for August 2025.

There were a total of 625 reported crimes in Worksop: Worksop North 251; Worksop South 304; Worksop North villages 70.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, October 9.

1. crime image.jpg

There were a total of 625 reported crimes in Worksop in August 2025. Photo: Getty Images

According to figures in August 2025, 22 crimes were reported on or near Newcastle Avenue. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Newcastle Avenue, Worksop

According to figures in August 2025, 22 crimes were reported on or near Newcastle Avenue. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google

According to figures in August 2025, 20 crimes were reported on or near Hardy Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Hardy Street, Worksop

According to figures in August 2025, 20 crimes were reported on or near Hardy Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google

According to figures in August 2025, 10 crimes were reported on or near White Hart Yard. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. White Hart Yard, Worksop

According to figures in August 2025, 10 crimes were reported on or near White Hart Yard. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google

