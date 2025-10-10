Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for August 2025.

There were a total of 625 reported crimes in Worksop: Worksop North 251; Worksop South 304; Worksop North villages 70.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, October 9.

1 . crime image.jpg There were a total of 625 reported crimes in Worksop in August 2025. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Newcastle Avenue, Worksop According to figures in August 2025, 22 crimes were reported on or near Newcastle Avenue. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google

3 . Hardy Street, Worksop According to figures in August 2025, 20 crimes were reported on or near Hardy Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Google