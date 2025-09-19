Latest figures: 10 Worksop streets with the highest reported crimes

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for July 2025.

There were a total of 645 reported crimes in Worksop: Worksop North 231; Worksop South 320; Worksop North villages 94.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, September 17.

Crime figures These 10 streets had the highest reported crime in July

Hardy Street, Worksop According to figures in July 2025, 11 crimes were reported on or near Hardy Street.

Newcastle Avenue, Worksop According to figures in July 2025, 11 crimes were reported on or near Newcastle Avenue.