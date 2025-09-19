Latest figures: 10 Worksop streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham
Published 19th Sep 2025, 17:02 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Worksop area with the highest reported crimes in July 2025.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for July 2025.

There were a total of 645 reported crimes in Worksop: Worksop North 231; Worksop South 320; Worksop North villages 94.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, September 17.

These 10 streets had the highest reported crime in July

1. Crime figures

These 10 streets had the highest reported crime in July Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
According to figures in July 2025, 11 crimes were reported on or near Hardy Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Hardy Street, Worksop

According to figures in July 2025, 11 crimes were reported on or near Hardy Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Hardy Street

Photo Sales
According to figures in July 2025, 11 crimes were reported on or near Newcastle Avenue. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Newcastle Avenue, Worksop

According to figures in July 2025, 11 crimes were reported on or near Newcastle Avenue. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Newcastle Avenue, Worksop

Photo Sales
According to figures in July 2025, 10 crimes were reported on or near Community Way. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. Community Way, Worksop

According to figures in July 2025, 10 crimes were reported on or near Community Way. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Community Way, Worksop

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice