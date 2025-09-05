Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for June 2024.

There were a total of 689 reported crimes in Worksop: Worksop North 226; Worksop South 360; Worksop North villages 103.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, September 9.

Reported crimes Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

Newcastle Street, Worksop According to figures in June 2025, 27 crimes were reported on or near Newcastle Street, Worksop.

Hardy Street, Worksop According to figures in June 2025, 25 crimes were reported on or near Hardy Street, Worksop.