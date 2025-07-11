Latest figures: 10 Worksop streets with the highest reported crimes

By Tim Cunningham
Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:43 BST
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Worksop area with the highest reported crimes.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for April 2025.

There were a total of 669 reported crimes in Worksop: Worksop North 209; Worksop South 361; Worksop North villages 99.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, July 9.

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

1. Crime figures

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district. Photo: Worksop Guardian

Photo Sales
According to figures in April 2025, 16 crimes were reported on or near Newcastle Street, Worksop. (Picture: Google Earth.)

2. Newcastle Street

According to figures in April 2025, 16 crimes were reported on or near Newcastle Street, Worksop. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Worksop Guardian

Photo Sales
According to figures in April 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Hardwick Crescent, Worksop. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3. Hardwick Crescent

According to figures in April 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Hardwick Crescent, Worksop. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Worksop Guardian

Photo Sales
According to figures in April 2025, 9 crimes were reported on or near High Hoe Drive, Worksop. (Picture: Google Earth.)

4. High Hoe Drive

According to figures in April 2025, 9 crimes were reported on or near High Hoe Drive, Worksop. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Worksop Guardian

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice