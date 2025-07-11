Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for April 2025.

There were a total of 669 reported crimes in Worksop: Worksop North 209; Worksop South 361; Worksop North villages 99.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, July 9.

1 . Crime figures Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

2 . Newcastle Street According to figures in April 2025, 16 crimes were reported on or near Newcastle Street, Worksop. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3 . Hardwick Crescent According to figures in April 2025, 15 crimes were reported on or near Hardwick Crescent, Worksop. (Picture: Google Earth.)