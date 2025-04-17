Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for February 2025.

There were a total of 467 reported crimes in Worksop: Worksop North 161; Worksop South 244; Worksop North villages 62.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, March 19.

1 . Streets with the most reported crime According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Worksop area with the highest reported crimes in February 2025.

2 . Sandhill Street According to figures in February 2025, 9 crimes were reported on or near Sandhill Street. (Picture: Google Earth.)

3 . Beaver Place According to figures in February 2025, 8 crimes were reported on or near Beaver Place. (Picture: Google Earth.)