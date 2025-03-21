Latest figures: 10 Worksop streets with the highest reported crimes
According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Worksop area with the highest reported crimes in January 2025.
Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.
The figures have been released for January 2024.
There were a total of 584 reported crimes in Worksop: Worksop North 193; Worksop South 309; Worksop North villages 82.
For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.
The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.
The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Wednesday, March 19.