Latest figures: 10 Worksop streets with the highest reported crimes
Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.
The figures have been released for December 2024.
There were a total of 493 reported crimes in the Worksop area. Worksop North 191; Worksop South 222; Worksop North Villages 80.
For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.
The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.
The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, February 13.