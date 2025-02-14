Latest figures: 10 Worksop streets with the highest reported crimes

According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Worksop area with the highest reported crimes in December 2024.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for December 2024.

There were a total of 493 reported crimes in the Worksop area. Worksop North 191; Worksop South 222; Worksop North Villages 80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Worksop area with the highest reported crimes in December 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, February 13.

According to figures in December 2024,17 crimes were reported on or near Hardy Street.