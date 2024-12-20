Each month, data collected by police.uk shows the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in each district.

The figures have been released for October 2024.

In Worksop, there were 490 reported crimes that month. Worksop North (147), Worksop South (239) and Worksop North Villages (104).

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported "on or near” specific streets, with latest figures compiled from the Worksop district.

The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date on Thursday, December 19.

1 . Streets with the most reported crime According to the latest figures from police.uk – here are the top 10 streets in the Worksop area with the highest reported crimes in February 2025. Photo: Worksop Guardian Photo Sales

2 . Sandhill Street According to figures in February 2025, 9 crimes were reported on or near Sandhill Street. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Sandhill Street Photo Sales

3 . Beaver Place According to figures in February 2025, 8 crimes were reported on or near Beaver Place. (Picture: Google Earth.) Photo: Beaver Place Photo Sales