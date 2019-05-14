Latest court cases from around Worksop

Here are the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Damage

Ryan Cookson, 26, of Gateford Road, Worksop, damaged a car with intent. He has been conditionally discharged for six months. He will also pay £150 in compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Theft

Ann Fitzpatrick, 46, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to 36 weeks in prison for committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence for nine counts of theft. She stole two bottles of alcohol to the value of £29.98 from B&M Bargains in Retford. She also stole meat to the value of £42.94 from Asda in Retford and stole groceries to the value of £57.49 from Kin Edward Service Station, Retford. She also stole items to the value of £39.08 from Morrisons in Retford. She also stole groceries from Home Bargains in Retford twice. She will pay a £115 surcharge.

Motoring

Lauren Overton, 27, of Duchess Street, Creswell, drove a car with 59 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 mcg. She has been given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. She will also pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs. She was also disqualified for 16 months.

Drugs

Gary Perkins, 33, of Park Street, Worksop, has on his possession a quantity of mamba. He also assaulted a PCSO by beating him. He has been given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. He will also pay £50 in compensation, a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Miscellaneous

Andre Poismans, 22, of Welham Road, Retford, assaulted a man and a woman. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. He will also pay £200 in compensation, £85 in costs and a £85 surcharge.