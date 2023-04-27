News you can trust since 1895
Large police investigation underway after human remains found in Nottinghamshire field

A major police investigation is underway after human remains were found in a field in Nottinghamshire.

By John Smith
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to Coxmoor Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield just before 7pm on Wednesday, April 26.

A member of the public came across what they suspected to be human remains and called the police.

Specialist officers are at the scene conducting a full investigation.

A large police cordon has been set up around the scene
A large police cordon has been set up around the scene
There is a large cordon in place and is expected to remain for the next seven days.

Officers are being supported by scientists including an anthropologist.

There is also a no fly-zone over the scene which includes drones while officers carry out their inquiries.

A tent has also been set up in the field where the remains were found.

Superintendent Claire Rukas said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation after human remains were found in a field by a member of the public.

“We are now carrying out extensive work to determine the identify of the individual and the circumstances surrounding their death.

"The public can expect a large police presence in the area for the next few days.

“This will obviously be concerning news for local residents and as soon as we have more information we will be sharing this with the public.”