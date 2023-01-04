Large amount of 'zombie drug' spice recovered in Worksop after police raid
A “large amount” of zombie-drug spice was found in Worksop following a police raid.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team executed a misuse of drugs warrant at a property on Manton Dale, on December 30.
A spokesman for the force’s West Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team said: “A large amount of mamba, a psychoactive substance, was found in the property.”
Spice or mamba are names for synthetic cannabinoids.
The spokesman said: “Mamba/spice has only recently appeared back in Worksop, having previously been prevalent in the area .
“Most people on here will have seen videos of the effects this substance has on people and the negative impact it has on the town as a whole.
“We will continue to be committed to rid this drug from the streets and make Worksop a more pleasurable place to live and visit.”
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled class B drug with intent to supply.
Inquiries are continuing.