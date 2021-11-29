Mason Hall, aged 19, was one of three friends killed in a crash between Kiveton Park and Todwick on Sunday October 24.

The friends were travelling in a white Ford Fiesta which left Kiveton Lane and ploughed into a tree.

Mason, from Woodhouse in Sheffield, died alongside Martin Ward, 18 from Swallonest and Ryan Geddes, 19, from Kiveton Park.

Mason Hall, from Sheffield, was one of three friends who died in a car crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham

They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

Mason’s funeral, which is to be held at Rotherham Crematorium at 2pm, is the final one to be held.

A number of quad bikes and motorcycles are believed to be joining the funeral cortege en-route to the crematorium.