Kirkby miner defrauded £21K of benefits

A former Kirkby miner who wrongfully gained more than £20,000 in benefits told police he "thought he would have a go if the MPs were getting away with it," a court heard.

John Dolan failed to notify agencies about his miner's pension and received Housing Benefit, Pension Credit and Council Tax benefit, between October 2011, and December 2017.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said there had been "some history about the collapse of a pension fund that led to him losing some, but not all, of his pension."

"He said he thought he would have a go if the MPs were getting away with it," she added.

"He became breathless and struggled to breathe and the police interview was terminated."

David Grant, mitigating, said Dolan, of previous good character, was paying back the £21,964 he owed at a rate of £20 per week.

Dolan, 74, of Colley Road, Sheffield, admitted three counts of failing to notify a change of circumstances, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taafe told him: "The fact that you feel the MPs are getting away with it and you would give it a go is not attractive mitigation.

"Over a substantial period of time you have defrauded the public purse for £21,000 - that's money that's needed elsewhere.

"I am sure that you convinced yourself that this was acceptable. It's not acceptable.

"You weren't entitled to that money and that money should have been used elsewhere."

He handed Dolan 26 weeks for each offence, suspended for two years, with a six week curfew, from 7pm to 6am, and ordered costs of £85 and a £115 government surcharge.