Kirkby man drove over the limit after shock news

A Kirkby man was caught drink driving after he received shock news about his mum's health, magistrates heard.

Nicholas Perkins' Mercedes was stopped by police on Southwell Lane, at 10pm, on October 9, after they received a tip off.

A test revealed he had 59 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said earlier that day Perkins learnt that his mum has been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver.

"This was a shock because his mother doesn't drink," she said.

"He went to his local pub and had three pints. He is extremely ashamed of his actions."

Perkins, 49, of Southwell Close, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £300, and was ordered to pay a £32 government surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for 16 months, but was offered a drink-drivers' rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 121 days if it is completed by August 27, 2020.

