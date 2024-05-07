Jail for Worksop thug who permanently scarred 'vulnerable' man with flying kick in the head

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Sheridan Watson shouted “shut up” before launching the kick on Victoria Square at 2am on February 23 and his attack was "on the borderline between assault and actual bodily harm"

CCTV showed Watson, aged 28, emerge from the Lockside pub and run across the road where he knocked the man to the ground and leave him with blood coming from his head. His victim was taken to Bassetlaw hospital and he will “likely have a lasting mark,” said Ms Allsop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Describing him as “particularly vulnerable,” she told the court he is diagnosed with epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and said “he doesn’t get out of the house very often.”

In a statement he said: “I can’t remember much about the attack. I wasn’t talking to anybody. It was an uncalled-for attack. I did nothing to provoke the male.”

Watson told police he had been drinking with his dad and brother and thought his victim was going to attack his brother. He said drinking ten or 11 pints of Fosters “changed his behaviour” and he “wouldn’t have done it without drinking.”

He said it was “a drunken mistake” and confirmed he and his victim had never spoken to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela Coxon, mitigating, said Watson “didn't mess about in the police station” and he deserved full credit for his guilty plea which was entered at the earliest opportunity.

She said his remorse was genuine and argued that any sentence could be suspended after a probation report was completed. The court heard Watson has previous convictions for violence and drunken behaviour. He received a suspended sentence for threatening behaviour and breaching a restraining order in 2021.

Watson, of Newcastle Avenue, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday. He received a 12 week prison sentence and must pay his victim £500 compensation within 28 days of his release.