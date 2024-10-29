Jail for Worksop stalker who sang pop songs and threatened to stab ex-partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worksop stalker who threatened to stab his ex-partner and sang pop songs with changed lyrics down the phone to her has received a prison sentence, a court has heard.

Balfour Padley grabbed the woman's hair and pulled her to the floor while trying to bite her nose and saying: "I'm going to kill you. It won't end well. You'll end up getting stabbed and then I will kill myself."

James Ball, prosecuting, said he became verbally abusive and called a member of her family a paedophile while on February 29.

He called her on withheld numbers, left voicemails, and sent abusive messages between February 28 and April 9. On one occasion he turned up at her home and shouted: "You will run you b******."

Nottingham Crown Court

He also banged on her windows, shouted through the letterbox, and punched her ring doorbell after she refused him entry on the evening of February 23, but later replaced it.

In a statement, his ex-partner said Padley's behaviour affected her day-to-day life and forced her to seek refuge at her parents' house.

She said she felt "paranoid and watched," and would drive around for an hour to avoid seeing him.

She had to take seven weeks off work, sought help from her GP, and described the impact of Padley's behaviour on her family.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has seven previous convictions for 12 offences, and received 18 months in prison for wounding in 2015.

He was sentenced to four months for domestic violence against a different woman in August 2023.

Almas Ben-Aribia, mitigating, said problems began after Padley told his ex-partner about his new relationship and he would say she caused him difficulties which hurt him.

He would ring up and sing popular songs to be a nuisance in all but one of the voicemails, Ms Ben-Aribia added.

She said Padley's brother had committed suicide after finding himself in similar domestic circumstances, and the defendant became “frustrated and desperate.”

Padley, 38, of Gateford Glade, Worksop, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, stalking, and assault on the day of a trial on Monday.

On Tuesday, Recorder James Bide-Thomas imposed a four year restraining order and a 23-week prison sentence. Padley will be released immediately because he has already served six-and-a-half months on remand.