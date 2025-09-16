Jail for Worksop shoplifter caught stuffing meat down his trousers

By Kate Mason
Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:20 BST
A prolific shoplifter was chased down and arrested an hour after he was caught stuffing packs of meat down his trousers at a Worksop supermarket.

Joshua Harte, who has multiple previous convictions for theft, was caught on CCTV attempting to steal the items at Sainsbury’s at approximately 3.15pm on Saturday.

Most Popular

A little over an hour after that offence in the Newcastle Avenue store, Harte was spotted near the canal, chased down and detained on the towpath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier in the day Harte had stolen meat and washing detergent from a shop in Retford Road.

Joshua Harte is behind barsplaceholder image
Joshua Harte is behind bars

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Harte, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight weeks.

PC Laura Marriott said: “Harte is a prolific offender who has already spent time in prison this year.

“His actions are not only damaging to local businesses, but also to the members of staff who end up confronting him for his crimes.”

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice