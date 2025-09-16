Jail for Worksop shoplifter caught stuffing meat down his trousers
Joshua Harte, who has multiple previous convictions for theft, was caught on CCTV attempting to steal the items at Sainsbury’s at approximately 3.15pm on Saturday.
A little over an hour after that offence in the Newcastle Avenue store, Harte was spotted near the canal, chased down and detained on the towpath.
Earlier in the day Harte had stolen meat and washing detergent from a shop in Retford Road.
Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Harte, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight weeks.
PC Laura Marriott said: “Harte is a prolific offender who has already spent time in prison this year.
“His actions are not only damaging to local businesses, but also to the members of staff who end up confronting him for his crimes.”